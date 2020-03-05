Deputies respond to SoCal Costco after shoppers become upset over bottled water shortage

Coronavirus

by: KTLA

Posted: / Updated:

At least two law enforcement vehicles could be seen parked outside the Costco in Chino Hills on March 5, 2020. (KTLA)

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KTLA) — As shoppers stock up on critical supplies amid concerns of a coronavirus outbreak, law enforcement responded to a Costco in Chino Hills Thursday morning after a run on bottled water left some customers irritated, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched to the Costco located at 13111 Peyton Dr., according to Cindy Bachman of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. She said people there were upset after the store again ran out of water.

Patrol vehicles from the Sheriff’s Department and Chino Hills Police Department could be seen outside the store just after 11 a.m., Sky5 aerial video showed.

It was unclear what exactly prompted law enforcement to respond. There was no immediate report of any fights, Bachman said, noting deputies were still going through the store and gathering information.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The store did see a long line of shoppers outside prior to deputies being called out to the location, video sent to KTLA showed.

Many retailers in the U.S. have been seeing larger than usual crowds recently, as consumers prepare for the spread of COVID-19 throughout the U.S. by purchasing supplies.

Shoppers have been stocking up on bottled water, hand sanitizer, cleaning products, toilet paper, face masks and other items, emptying shelves at Costco and other big-box retailers across the country in a spate of apparent “panic buying.”

“It’s busier than Christmas,” a manager at the Costco in Lakewood told the Orange County Register on Monday. “Yesterday the lines were all the way to the alcohol section.”

While the store is traditionally busier on weekends, large crowds continued to flock to Costcos during the week.

A long line of shoppers was also visible outside the one in Marina del Rey before the store opened Thursday morning, according to video posted by Facebook user Magdeline Aguayo.

“823 people waiting to enter Costco this morning!!!” she wrote in the post. “Limit on water, paper towels & TP.. 3 limit TOTAL. so one of each most people are grabbing.”

Another video from the Costco in Van Nuys also captured a chaotic scene inside the store as shoppers lined up to grab cases of water.

The footage, posted on Thursday by Jino Cabrera, showed an extremely long line that extended all the way outside the entrance and snaked around the building.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.