Delta variant forces closure of Fresno City Council Chambers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council’s chambers will remain closed until further notice due to the current local spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, according to city officials.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, the city says the decision was made due to an “abundance of caution” due to the current local spread of the Delta variant.

Anyone who wants to view council meetings can do so on the city’s website. Those who wish to watch through Zoom are asked to register in advance.

Fresno City Hall will remain open to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com