Delta variant forces closure of Fresno City Council Chambers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council’s chambers will remain closed until further notice due to the current local spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, according to city officials.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, the city says the decision was made due to an “abundance of caution” due to the current local spread of the Delta variant.

Anyone who wants to view council meetings can do so on the city’s website. Those who wish to watch through Zoom are asked to register in advance.

Fresno City Hall will remain open to the public.