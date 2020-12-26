COVID update: San Joaquin region ICU capacity remains at 0%, record number of tests conducted in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – As of Thursday, 621 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Fresno County. That’s nearly double the peak in hospitalizations the county experienced in the summer surge.

According to the state, ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley region remains at 0%.

Available ICU capacity by region as of today(12/25), according to the state:



Bay Area: 9.8%

Greater Sacramento Region: 16.7%

Northern CA: 36.3%

San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%

Southern CA: 0.0% — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) December 25, 2020

All week, those on the frontlines have been urging residents to not gather during the holidays because they fear the healthcare system could break.

Healthcare workers with hospitals in Tulare County held a joint press conference on Tuesday, asking residents to stay home for their loved ones and for those on the frontlines.

“If this is the season of giving, give us the gift of a chance to be with our families because I can 100% guarantee that Dr. Seng, Dr. Malli and myself will all be working every single holiday this year just to get by with the amount of influx in patients that we’ve had,” Hannah Risvold, the clinical manager of critical care services with Sierra View Medical Center said Tuesday.

In Fresno County, the holidays have increased the demand in testing.

Joe Prado, the community health division manager with the county Department of Public Health, said on average, around 3,500 to 4,000 COVID-19 tests were being conducted daily. But the week leading up to Christmas, the county was averaging 6,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

“That has been the highest for Fresno County. That is definitely a spike before the holidays. Whether we see that after the holidays will remain to be seen,” Prado said.

As of Thursday, Prado said the county had received 26,500 doses in total of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It will be several months before the vaccine is available for the general public, but Prado said when the vaccine is offered to more people, preparation is going to be key.

He said more providers have been approved by the state to distribute the vaccine and more are in the process of doing so.

“I really hope that in 60 days, this gets really dialed in and so once we have our providers lined up, we’re able to really have a significant engagement and vaccination program in place,” Prado said.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Fresno County, visit here.