FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH).

According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is currently the most common subvariant found.

In Fresno County, the current dominant subvariant continues to be the Omicron BA.5. Officials say the presence of Centaurus shows how waves of COVID-19 will continue to impact the county.

The health department says the stat of the school year could be contributing to the rise of COVID-19 cases. Especially taking into consideration that there aren’t any specific requirements for testing or masking this year. They recommend wearing a well-fitting mask, getting fully vaccinated, and if you are sick stay home and get tested.