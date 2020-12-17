COVID-19 vaccines shipments continue to make their way to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — COVID-19 vaccine shipments continued to make their way to the Central Valley Wednesday.

Hard hit Tulare County received its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Carrie Monteiro with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency said the county ordered an ultra low-temperature freezer early, once they got word a vaccine may possibly require one.

Just under 3,000 doses arrived in the first shipment. Monteiro anticipated the first injections will happen this week.

Kaweah Delta announced they will begin Friday.

“First it’s going to those health care workers who have direct contact on the front lines with patients who are affected with COVID-19,” Monteiro said.

Beyond doctors and nurses, this includes people transporting positive patients, custodial staff in COVID wards and others deemed high risk.

Both workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities, hit hard by the pandemic, will also qualify for the first round.

“I think it gives people some hope,” Dennis Townsend Tulare County Supervisor for district 5 said.

Although the county has struggled to meet health metrics set out by the state, Townsend pointed out it’s been ahead of the curve in other areas.

“The labs were already set up for COVID testing — One of the few in the state set up. And now, at this point, we were also one of the few that had the deep freeze storage,” he said.

Right now Monteiro said they can hold about 9,000 doses of Pfizer and she said once Moderna is approved they will be getting 5,500 doses which will not require a specialized freezer.

Townsend anticipated vaccine shipments will soon be coming in weekly.

“I expect that we’re not going to be storing them long at all. They’re going to be going out and getting to everybody who is willing to take them,” he said.