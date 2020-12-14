COVID-19 Vaccine: Gov. Newsom visits hospital administering first doses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom will visit a Los Angeles County hospital Monday that will be administering some of the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers.

The visit comes on the heels of a California-launched panel’s confirmation that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is “safe and effective.”

California has been allocated 327,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which started shipping on Sunday and will be stored in negative 80-degree, ultra-low temperature freezers at Valley Children’s Hospital and other sites across the state. The vaccine requires two doses over a three-week period, state officials said.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:15 P.M.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com