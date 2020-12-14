COVID-19 Vaccine: Gov. Newsom visits hospital administering first doses

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom will visit a Los Angeles County hospital Monday that will be administering some of the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers.

The visit comes on the heels of a California-launched panel’s confirmation that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is “safe and effective.”

California has been allocated 327,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which started shipping on Sunday and will be stored in negative 80-degree, ultra-low temperature freezers at Valley Children’s Hospital and other sites across the state. The vaccine requires two doses over a three-week period, state officials said.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:15 P.M.