COVID-19 vaccine clinics operating this week at Merced College

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County is scheduled to host two additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at Merced College. The clinics are appointment only – and are open to anyone 65-years or older.

Patients will be accepted at the first vaccine clinic Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., and at the second clinic Wednesday, Feb 17, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. – regardless of insurance, ability to pay, or legal status.

Officials say those vaccinated at Merced College will be scheduled for the second does appointment – expected to be March 9 or March 10.

Applications to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can be made online clicking here or calling Merced County Public Health on 209-381-1180.