COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held at Merced City College

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at Merced College on Thursday and Friday.

The clinics, made possible by Dignity Health and University of California Health, will be held at the ‘main campus gymnasium’ at Merced College on:

Wed., Feb. 10, between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 11, between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Anyone older than 65 years of age or in Phase 1A of Merced County’s vaccine distribution plan is welcome to register for the clinic using the ‘Vaccinate Merced County’ web page.

Officials say the clinics will have enough vaccine to inoculate approximately 2,500 people.