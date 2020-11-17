COVID-19 test results are being delayed amid fears of a second wave

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – As COVID-19 testing continues, patients are once again receiving delays with their results.

“Certainly there has been an issue with testing results, the PCR tests which is the confirmatory test, which is the gold standard to know if you have COVID, is sent out and not done at any of the testing centers throughout the county, they’re always sent to a laboratory that has to run them,” said Dr. Kenny Banh at UCSF Fresno.

Banh believes Fresno County needs to improve its testing ability. According to Fresno County Department of Public Health, the county is about 500 short of daily test metrics needed.

“We are staffed to run up to 200 COVID tests a day basically. The interesting thing is that, while a month ago that was meeting our outreach events and status site here, in the last couple of weeks we pretty much have an explosion in demand,” said Banh.

Banh says the county is slipping into its second wave of the Coronavirus.

“For some places, it’s the first wave but there’s a bit of an increase locally here of a second wave of infections coming through, so really our positivity rates and our case counts are going up,” Banh said.

Patients continue to get tested but, just like earlier this year, Banh says the supplies are limited and the labs are backed up.

“Testing delays are based on the volumes we’re sending to the labs, so as we send more and more labs are actually getting slower, not faster.”

While Banh says they have built-in rapid testing at their sites, other centers have people waiting up to five days for results.

Further north, Madera County remains in the Purple Tier. The Madera County Department of Public Health says there has been a case rate increase since the beginning of this month. Officials hope the opening of new state testing centers and lab facilities will improve the situation.

In a statement, the department says turnaround times are decreasing.

“Today we are receiving results from 11/11, those from 11/13 are still pending.”

Eyewitness News reached out to Fresno County and Tulare County, but did not receive a response.