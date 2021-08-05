COVID-19 in the Central Valley: rising hospitalizations, push to get more vaccinated

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than quadrupled in just the last month, according to state data.

According to data compiled by the Los Angeles Times, the state has seen a significant rise in people getting vaccinated over the last two weeks.

This comes as some cities in the state have recently implemented a vaccine or frequent testing requirement for their employees.

On Thursday, Richard Recendez and Jordan Gallegos were driving in front of the UC Merced Fresno Center, where the UCSF Fresno COVID-19 Equity Project vaccination site is located, and after seeing signs showing the vaccines they were offering, Recendez and Gallegos decided to pull in and line up in their cars. They got their shots and waited for the 15-minute observation period.

The signs at the site as well as the rising numbers prompted them to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Delta variant seems very scary and don’t want to be that guy in the hospital saying I wish I would have gotten vaccinated,” Recendez said.

They weren’t always convinced; Recendez says he was hesitant.

“Didn’t want to get it at first, but a lot of people were encouraging me,” he said, adding that his family might now feel more comfortable being around him.

For Gallegos, she says her dad had been trying to convince her to get it. Although hesitant at first, she says she feels like she now has another layer of protection.

“It’s better safe than sorry. You’re helping more people getting vaccinated than you are not doing anything, in my opinion,” Gallegos said.

As the delta variant spreads, the race to combat vaccine hesitancy and get more residents vaccinated continues – one at a time.

The UCSF Fresno vaccination site is open Monday through Sunday.