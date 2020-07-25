COVID-19 hospitalizations still rising in the Valley: ‘No indication that things are letting up’

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in California saw a 9% increase over the last 14 days, however, the Central Valley is seeing higher increases that are overwhelming hospitals.

“These are statewide numbers, and they mask the reality in different parts of the state,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday during his briefing.

Those parts of the state include counties throughout the Valley.

In Fresno County, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at the highest they’ve been with 376 people with COVID-19 or suspected of having it in the county’s hospitals, according to state data.

On July 15, it was at 270 — that’s a 36% increase from nine days ago.

Seventy-one people are in the ICU due to COVID-19 in Fresno County, an increase of 10 patients from two days ago.

“We had no indication that things are letting up at any time this week, and in fact, we’ve heard just about one challenge after another,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said.

Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia saw its highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Friday with 83.

This is the breakdown by age of those hospitalized with COVID-19 at Kaweah Delta:

Age 5-17: 1 patient

Age 18-34: 6 patients

Age 35-49: 19 patients

Age 50-59: 10 patients

Age 60-64: 7 patients

Age 65-69: 13 patients

Age 70-74: 17 patients

Age 75-79: 4 patients

Age 80+: 6 patients

“These are serious times right now. It is clearly much different than back in March and April,” said Gary Herbst, the CEO of Kaweah Delta.

Dan Lynch, the director of Emergency Medical Services in Fresno County, said they expect to open the alternate care site inside the convention center exhibit hall in next week or two.

“We are very seriously moving in that direction,” Lynch said.

