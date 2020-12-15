COVID-19 Equity Project tackling minority communities’ distrust of vaccine

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE/KSEE) – According to a recent Pew Research study, six in ten Americans say they would definitely or probably get the Coronavirus vaccine if it was available to them today. The number is lower for communities of color, especially Black Americans.

Since April the Fresno County COVID-19 Equity Project has tried to rebuild trust in communities. Now, it’s a group of 21 community organizations. They have about 100 community health workers who are tasked with various goals including outreach, operating free community COVID-19 testing events, and supporting residents who need help with various social or health services.

With 7,800 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Fresno County Tuesday, the community health workers are now being trained on the vaccine so they can in turn, relay the information to their communities.

It’s a community-based approach local health officials say is key in the battle against the virus which has disproportionately impacted minority communities from their increased risk of exposure to likeliness to develop severe illness or death.

“What we’ve appreciated from the federal and state allocations are these requirements, is has an equity lens. That means people of color are prioritized within every framework whether it’s phase one tier one, tier two, or phase two,” said Fresno County Community Health Division Manager Joe Prado.

Shantay R. Davies-Balch is the Director of the African American COVID-19 Coalition in the Fresno County COVID-19 Equity project. The project also has coalitions dedicated to immigrants and refugees and people with disabilities.

“We know we have historical data to back up the fear and the concern and so how are we structured right now in 2020 to be able to respond,” said Davies-Blach.

One example of the mistreatment of Black Americans is the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment. It was a 40-year experiment in which the government misled Black men for a study about untreated Syphilis, then withheld information about treatment when it was found.

“It’s not far removed, some of us still have grandparents that actually lived through that and great grandparents so it’s not something that happened a hundred years ago, it’s something that is very much real and still breeding mistrust,” said Davies -Balch.

She describes the equity project as a healthcare infrastructure for the future.

“We are moving to a position where we say we are going to work with the community versus doing something to the community.”

Prado says the community partnerships have provided the county with a framework for future public health initiatives.

“It’s really about relationships and trust, that’s what it comes down to,” said Prado.