Kern County COVID-19 cases rise to 158

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 158 cases of coronavirus in Kern County, according to Public Health Services.

Health officials said Thursday that the county also said it has conducted over 4,100 tests and they are awaiting results from 1,546 of those tests.

The 158 total includes three cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in non-residents.

Data from the county showed that of 155 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kern, 75 of them were diagnosed in people between the ages of 18 and 49; 47 of the cases are in people between age 50 and 64. Thirty-one cases were diagnosed in people over the age of 65.

One COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Kern County.

Authorities recommend social distancing and washing hands to help prevent the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 resource links:

