Live Now
Aumenta la cifra de hospitalizados debido a COVID-19 en el Condado de Fresno según información estatal

COVID-19 cases in Fresno County top 5,000

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County added 197 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday bringing the total in the county to 5,008 according to an update from the Department of Public Health. Another death has also been reported as the number of people who have succumbed to the virus stands at 73.

Health officials say 56 people have recovered from COVID-19 bringing the recovery count to 1,222.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, there have been 3,002 test results received since Monday’s update. The 197 new positives bring Fresno County’s positive test rate down to 8.25%. That’s down from 8.34% on Monday, but still above the 8% threshold laid out by Governor Gavin Newsom for California counties to continue re-opening.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know