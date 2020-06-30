COVID-19 cases in Fresno County top 5,000

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County added 197 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday bringing the total in the county to 5,008 according to an update from the Department of Public Health. Another death has also been reported as the number of people who have succumbed to the virus stands at 73.

Health officials say 56 people have recovered from COVID-19 bringing the recovery count to 1,222.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, there have been 3,002 test results received since Monday’s update. The 197 new positives bring Fresno County’s positive test rate down to 8.25%. That’s down from 8.34% on Monday, but still above the 8% threshold laid out by Governor Gavin Newsom for California counties to continue re-opening.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

