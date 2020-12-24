Court orders virus safety rules for Foster Farms plant

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, a truck enters the Foster Farms processing plant, in Livingston, Calif. A court says the chicken processing plant in central California that saw a deadly coronavirus outbreak must provide its workers with masks and follow a raft of other anti-COVID-19 health orders. A judge in Merced County on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, granted a temporary restraining order sought by a union against Foster Farms. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (AP) — A court says a chicken processing plant in Merced County that saw a deadly coronavirus outbreak must provide its workers with masks and follow a raft of other anti-COVID-19 health orders.

A judge Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order sought by a union against Foster Farms. A virus outbreak at its Livingston facility — one of the world’s largest chicken plants — killed nine people and sickened hundreds earlier this year.

Foster Farms says it’s already following safety rules and repeatedly testing employees for COVID-19, which has caused serious outbreaks at meatpacking plants nationwide.