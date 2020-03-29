COVID-19 Information

Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications

Coronavirus

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Joe Diffie (Courtesy: Crystal K. Martel)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – GRAMMY®-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19). His family respects their privacy at this time.

On Friday, Diffie revealed he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Diffie, a Tulsa native, had more than 20 Top 10 hits to his name and released 13 albums. He also wrote songs for Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina. Diffie was 61 years old.

