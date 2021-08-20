Councilmember with breakthrough COVID-19 case: ‘We can’t get too comfortable’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno City Councilmember Esmerelda Soria has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

Soria is also fully vaccinated.

Soria was present at the Fresno City Council meeting on Thursday, along with Mayor Jerry Dyer and other city staff members.

“I was a little shocked, but it’s kind of a reminder right that we can’t get too comfortable,” said Soria on the diagnosis. “That especially right over the last four weeks we’re seeing all these variants and the delta variant really coming down hard and being very contagious.”

This is the second time Soria has tested positive for COVID-19. She says the difference in her symptoms shows the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I am feeling okay, which I think is a good sign that the vaccine is working because I did experience some severe symptoms the first go-round, which was back in December when I first tested positive for COVID.”

As well as Fresno’s mayor, all members of the Fresno City Council have also been vaccinated against COVID-19.