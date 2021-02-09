Council president says Save Mart Center to be FEMA vaccine site; center management says no one told them

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez said Tuesday that he anticipates Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce the Save Mart Center as the regional mass vaccination site by the end of the week – but Fresno-area Congressman Jim Costa said that was not confirmed.

Speaking Tuesday evening, Rep. Costa believes Fresno will get a mass-vaccination site – but it will not be until the end of this month or early March.

Costa said he has been in touch with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Biden administration about the needs of Central Valley. Work is underway to get a FEMA mass-vaccination site set up in Fresno, but no location has been selected at this time.

In a statement, Save Mart Center management said it has not been given official confirmation that the facility will be used as a mass-vaccination site.

Neither Fresno State nor myself or my GM have received any word that the governor will be here Thursday to make the announcement. Mitzi Evans, Save Mart Center Regional Director of Sales & Marketing

According to Costa, the White House is working to establish 100 FEMA mass-vaccination sites throughout the country.