Coronavirus fears close Merced County Jail & John Latoracca correctional facilities to visitors

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced County Jail and John Latoracca correctional facilities temporarily closed to all visitors through the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the closure is a precautionary measure as it continues to learn more about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in affecting California and the rest of the nation.

Officials said there have been no confirmed cases in Merced County, and this is a purely precautionary and proactive step.

