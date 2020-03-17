Coronavirus concerns put ‘The Young And The Restless’ and ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ on hold

Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Hit CBS daytime dramas “The Young And The Restless” and “The Bold And The Beautiful” are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will halt production beginning Tuesday.

The move comes amid fast-moving restrictions put in place by LA Mayor Eric Garcetti who is trying to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Young and the Restless is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television; The Bold and the Beautiful is produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions.

Filming is slated to be put on hold for at least two weeks until the situation can be assessed further.

