Coronavirus concern postpones festivals and Honor Flight

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — As novel coronavirus continues to spread, events across the Central Valley are being canceled in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers of all the events saying the decisions were not made lightly.

Reagan Elementary student Tristan Woods has been practicing to read a poem he wrote with his friend for this year’s Peach Blossom Festival at Fresno State. However, for the first time in its 62-year run, the event was canceled due to the current novel coronavirus situation.

“[My friend] Peyton and I practiced during our first recess every day,” Woods said.

Every year, the festival would bring thousands of children from all over the valley to perform. Tristan’s dad, Sean Woods, hopes another event will be created so his son’s work pays off.

“[Some teachers] are trying to see if they can do something at the school,” Sean Woods said. “They worked hard on [these presnetations], they should have a chance to perform.”

The Central Valley Honor Flight also announced it canceled its upcoming trip in April, adding that all Honor Flight trips all across the country have been canceled through Apr. 30.

Fresno Vietnam veteran Michael Gravilis flew on Honor Flight 19 last May. Aside from the memorials, he said the veterans are going to be missing out on quality family time – like he had with his daughter.

“She had to be by my side as a guardian [the whole trip], so she had heard a lot of things she hadn’t heard [about my time in service] she hadn’t heard before,” he said.

Next Saturday, 17,000 people were expected to crowd downtown Fresno for the annual FresYes Fest. But, the event has now been postponed for the fall. No date has been set at this time.

Mike Cruz, president of Tioga-Sequoia Brewery, said he and the other organizers are doing their best to keep all vendors and partners for the new date.

“For us, in this community, it’s like taking away the Fourth of July for the country,” Cruz said. “That’s why we were weighing [on this decision] severely up until this point.”

None of the public health departments in our area have issued any recommendation to cancel events, close schools or close any buildings.

There are still only two cases locally: one in Madera County and one in Fresno County.

