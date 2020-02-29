Coronavirus cases will be tested in Tulare County and 7 other California laboratories

SAN JOSE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A public health laboratory in Tulare County is among seven laboratories across California testing for coronavirus.

The announcement by the California Department of Public Health Friday came as Santa Clara County announces the second possible instance of COVID-19 community transmission in California.

“We are happy to announce today an expanded testing capacity in California,” said Assistant Director of the California Department of Public Health Dr. Charity Dean. “As of today, there are now eight public health labs that are able to conduct testing.”

The labs are located in:

Richmond

Alameda County

Santa Clara County

Ventura County

Los Angles County

Orange County

San Diego County

Tulare County

It comes as officials announce CDC kits that can test as many as 1,200 are being sent to California.

“The availability to test at California’s public health laboratories is a significant step forward in our ability to respond rapidly to this evolving situation,” said Director of the California Department of Public Health Dr. Sonia Angell.

“As we face the likelihood of community transmission here in California, having this resource where we need it, is essential to better inform public health response and protect our communities.”

Health officials’ advice for combating the spread of the virus include:

Washing your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Staying away from work or school if you become sick

