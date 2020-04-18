Contamination at CDC likely cause of COVID-19 test delays

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — Officials from the Food and Drug Administration are now explaining the lag in coronavirus testing in the U.S.

They tell CNN the problem was how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially manufactured the test.

The FDA says it sent an official to the Atlanta-based agency in February, when issues arose with the kits.

Working together, the FDA and the CDC determined the design of the test was fine.

An FDA official said the CDC had appeared to violate its own manufacturing protocol and the tests had become contaminated.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.