Condado de Mariposa reporta su primer caso de COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE) - Two nursing homes in Fresno - both operated by Dycora Transitional Health & Living locations - reported 16 combined COVID-19 cases, according to an update Tuesday by the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The two locations include the one near the Manchester Center (the Golden Living Center Hy-Lond off of Shields Avenue) and the location in Downtown Fresno (close to Community Regional Medical Center).