Condado de Fresno reporta 52 nuevos casos de COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Este martes funcionarios de salud del Condado de Fresno reportaron 52 nuevos casos del coronavirus, dándole una cifra total de 724 casos.
El condado también anunció la recuperación de 17 pacientes que sufrían de COVID-19.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.