College of the Sequoias temporarily moves instruction to alternate formats, due to COVID-19 fears

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — College of the Sequoias says it’s moving most of its face-to-face classes to alternate formats.

The alternate formats are online, email and zoom until at least Monday after spring break, April 13, according to school officials.

Hey GIANTS 🌳 Please take a few moments to review the most recent update about COVID-19 in your student email 💻 As COS Remains Open and Moves Instruction to Alternate Formats effective immediately 🌳 Continue to check your GIANT email for updates daily 🌳 pic.twitter.com/nOzIo4eIlL — CollegeoftheSequoias (@COSGiant) March 13, 2020

School officials say this action has been encouraged by Governor Newsom in Thursdays communication found here and by our State Chancellor’s Office. The district’s goal says is to continue instruction while limiting the number of people on each campus.

Student Services offices, the library, Learning Resource Center, and computer labs will remain open to support students who do not have access to computers and/or WiFi at home, according to the campus.

Student Services will also be working to move as many services as possible to an alternate format.

