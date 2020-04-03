COVID-19 Information

Coarsegold mail carrier tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Coarsegold mail carrier tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Madera County Department of Public Health. 

The source of transmission is under investigation, officials say.

The mail carrier began exhibiting unrelated symptoms and remained at home. 

Two days later, the patient went to the hospital for unrelated symptoms and was tested for COVID-19. The hospital later confirmed COVID-19 and the patient returned to home isolation. 

Madera County Department of Public Health Communicable Disease Investigators have identified 12 individuals who had qualifying contact with the patient. 

Officials say all persons that had been in contact with the mail carrier were immediately isolated. 

“While we cannot say the risk of contracting COVID-19 from mail is zero, there is no evidence to date of any transmission occurring from this route,” said Dr. Simon Paul, Public Health Officer with the Madera County Department of Public Health.

According to Meiko Patton, Communications Program Specialist at USPS, “The post office is closed today. It will reopen tomorrow. Customers can speak to the Coarsegold Postmaster for any customer concerns.”

Patton encourages customers to visit the USPS website for updates here.

