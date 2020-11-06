Clovis Veterans Memorial District still honoring veterans – despite pandemic

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, so staff there have taken their mission online to ensure those who fought for our freedoms are recognized.

“This is the month of Thanksgiving so it’s an opportunity to be thankful for the opportunity to vote, to be thankful for those who sacrificed so much and I think sometimes we take for granted you know, how much our country has come a long way,” said CEO of Clovis Veterans Memorial District Lorenzo Rios.

COVID-19 shut down the Clovis Veterans Memorial District in March but, that’s not stopping them from showcasing their mission online to honor the U.S. Military and veterans – this year highlighting women.

“The ‘Women in the Military’ exhibit is a beautiful piece that shows how women have been serving their nation for hundreds of years.”

The exhibit will further be portrayed through their annual Veteran’s event – this year virtually – featuring Clovis Unified School District students who competed in an art contest themed on women’s suffrage.

“Women from before weren’t allowed to do anything much so it’s very important that women now should celebrate their freedom and that they got into the military and are able to do things,” said Francheska Requina, a 6th grader at Reagan Elementary School.

The Clovis Veterans District says that COVID-19 may have shut their doors for now, but their hope is to help people keep those fighting for our freedom in the community’s thoughts.

“The part that a lot of people forget is that while we may be experiencing COVID-19 and we’re still restricted, we still have service members that are deploying and that part is still very much alive,” said Rios.

The district continues efforts online to make sure the sacrifices of the past are remembered until they can open their doors again to the community they serve.

