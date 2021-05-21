Clovis Unified updates outdoor mask requirements

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Clovis Unified School District is modifying its current face covering requirements in the wake of recent changes in statewide mask mandates after all Fresno county school districts were given the green light to ease restrictions.

According to the school district, masks may be removed by students, employees, and visitors in certain outdoor situations.

The following is in effect beginning Friday:

When outdoors, employees, students, and visitors may remove their face masks if at least 6 feet of physical distancing can be maintained. If attending large or crowded outdoor events, masks will be required.

California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is requiring masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Students involved in athletics and VAPA programs will continue to follow the CDPH guidelines in place for its activities.

Mask requirements for the school district will continue to be modified in the coming weeks following CDPH, FCDPH and Cal/OSHA guidelines.

Clovis Unified will provide updates regarding their upcoming graduation events and face-covering requirements as that information becomes available.

Additionally, CUSD is providing a free vaccination clinic open to the public.

Clovis Unified’s health center, miCare, will hold a Jansen (Johnson and Johnson) one-shot, no-cost Vaccination Clinic this Saturday, May 22, open to everyone 18 years and older.

Appointments are required and may be made online at www.cusd.com/vaccine while timeslots remain.