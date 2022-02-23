FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students will no longer be required to wear masks while in class following a unanimous vote by Clovis Unified school board members on Wednesday afternoon.

Effective immediately, students will no longer have to wear a face-covering and will be able to choose for themselves if they want to mask up.

However, teachers will ultimately have the final decision on what is best for their students, and if masks will be required in their classrooms.

Board member Steven Fogg told school staff during the meeting that it’s been a horrible two years for students during the pandemic.

He says it has set them back emotionally, and they want this to be the end of this mask mandate for their students.

While California’s indoor masking mandate ended earlier this month, students and teachers across the state are still required to wear face-coverings while attending class on campus.

However, school districts statewide have started making their own rules when it comes to masks being required on campus. Last week, the Sierra Unified school board announced it had approved a resolution that now lets students decide if they want to wear a mask while at school.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop statewide, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says the masking mandate for schools is expected to be reevaluated on Monday, Feb. 28.