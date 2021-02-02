Clovis CVS Pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines next week

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — CVS Health announced Tuesday that 100 of their California pharmacies, including pharmacies in Clovis, will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people starting on Feb. 11.

No word yet on what specific pharmacies will have the vaccine available but those participating include those in Agoura Hills, Bakersfield, Carmel, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Clovis, Eureka, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Modesto, Monterey, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, Sonoma, Sunnyvale, Ventura and Yuba City.

Supply for the vaccine will be limited 81,900 doses, but will expand to more locations as the supplies grows.

Individuals meeting current stage criteria will be eligible, and patients must register in advance at the CVS website or through the CVS app. Walk-in vaccinations will not be allowed. Appointments will be available to book as early as Feb. 9.

Fresno County reports that there have been 73,275 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday.