Clovis businesses allowed to expand outdoors in response to Newsom’s new order

Coronavirus

Clovis and Fresno businesses react to new emergency order

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Businesses in Clovis will be allowed to expand outdoors to allow them to continue operating under the new statewide closure order.

The new order, announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday, mandates that all of the state’s restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, and cardrooms cease their indoor operations.

All Central Valley counties, except for Mariposa County, are also ordered to close indoor operations at hair salons, barbershops, gyms, and malls.

In response to the order, Clovis city officials announced a temporary waiver for its businesses to use public and private common areas, including sidewalks, streets, and parking lots.

The state order permits some businesses to operate outdoors under specific circumstances.

“The Governor’s move today  poses another huge hurdle for Clovis businesses,” said Clovis’ Community & Economic Development Director Andy Haussler. “We hope that our quick action to provide Clovis businesses a safe, permitted outdoor option gives them a fighting chance to survive, continue to pay employees, and serve their customers.”

Clovis businesses owners wishing to expand their outdoor operations should email Haussler at AndrewH@CityofClovis.com or call 559-324-2095.

