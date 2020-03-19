Clovis business closing, following City of Fresno mandate order

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — While many businesses in Fresno are being ordered to close down, businesses in Clovis are considering doing the same without an order from the city.

Studio Manager Tate Musch with pilates Beyond Studios says that the City of Clovis is not yet recommended to do a full shelter in place.

“We just decided its probably for the best right now to close for the two weeks and kinda regroup,” Musch said.

On Wednesday afternoon the City of Fresno ordered a ‘Shelter in place’ to take effect on Thursday.

While most only essential businesses are staying open and non-essential closing down, some businesses not in the mandate are making changes.

Musch says she has been limiting classes and even teaching the class with doors opens to avoid customers touching the door handles.

As the studio decided to close, Musch says a lot of her customers have been going to pilates to de-stress.

“Thankfully we have social media, so hopefully so we can connect that way and people don’t feel alone,” Musch said.

