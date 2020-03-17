Clovis Big Hat Days rescheduled due to COVID-19

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Chamber of Commerce said in response to COVID-19 recommendations they have rescheduled the Big Hat Days street festival.

The chamber said, “It is our hope that by the rescheduled date the dangers of the COVID-19 virus spreading will have subsided to a level that our health professionals will once again permit large gatherings.”

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce announced the festival will be moved from Apr. 4 and 5 to Jun. 20 and 21, 2020.

