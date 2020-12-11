Civil and criminal jury trials suspended at Fresno County Superior Court until 2021

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Civil and criminal jury trials at Fresno County Superior Court will be suspended until 2021, according to an announcement by court officials Thursday.

The decision was made following the recent surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates in Fresno County, as well as the ongoing regional stay-at-home order.

Civil and criminal jury trials are expected to resume on Jan. 11, 2021.

Court officials add that they will continue to monitor the situation and will make operational changes as needed.