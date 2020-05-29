Sanger cancels 4th of July event due to uncertainty of reaching Stage 4 in time

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Sanger cancels their 4th of July event due to feeling uncertain of reaching Stage 4 of the state’s Resilience Roadmap, which includes the reopening of large gathering venues.

Various alternatives are being discussed such as postponement until late summer or waiting until 2021, according to the city.

The city says they understand the resident’s disappointment and look forward to celebrating this event with Sanger residents when time allows.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.