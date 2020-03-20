City of Merced employee tests positive for COVID-19

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — A City of Merced employee tested positive for COVID-19 and is now home in quarantine, according to Merced County Officials.

Officials say the individual does not live in Merced County. The case will count towards the individual’s county of residence.

As of Thursday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Merced County.

The City of Merced says a total of 28 people within Merced County have been tested within the public health system, and those tests have either come back negative or are still pending. That number does not include additional testing through the commercial lab system, hospitals, and clinics.

