City of Merced declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced has declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak of coronavirus, officials say.

Friday’s action follows declarations by Merced County, the president, and declaration by the State of California.

The declaration gives the city:

Expanded access to personnel, equipment, and facilities

The ability to waive local provisions and regulations that could hinder response to the emergency

Enhanced opportunities for mutual aid

Access to state/federal funding/reimbursement related to disaster relief

“While we have declared a state of emergency, we want everyone to remain calm,” said Mayor Mike Murphy. “This is a situation that will eventually pass and we will work through it.”

The essential operations of the city will continue.

“Police and fire services will be there when you need them, your garbage will still be picked up,” Murphy said. “We are fine-tuning our operations to make sure that any interactions with the public are safe for all people.”

“We are following the recommendations and best practices that come from the health experts at Merced County, the State of California and the Centers for Disease Control,” said City Manager Steve Carrigan. “We urge everyone to avoid large gatherings of over 250 people and to practice social distancing.”

City staff has been meeting with groups and organizations throughout the community to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on their membership.

