City of Fresno employees aged 65 or older urged to stay at home

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno on Wednesday signed an executive order updating the City of Fresno’s state of emergency regarding workplace restrictions on persons 65 years of age or older.

The order states that businesses and institutions with employees 65-years-of age or older, and those who are classified as vulnerable to COVID-19 by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), are strongly urged to release those employees to stay at home, and when possible, work from home, effective immediately.

The City of Fresno says the following are exempt from this order:

Healthcare professionals

First responders, support staff, and other essential emergency response personnel

Sole proprietors of any business that is permitted to remain open

Those who work in critical infrastructure sectors

Those who perform essential government functions and services needed to ensure the continuing operation of the government agencies and provide for the health, safety, and welfare of the public.

The order allows and encourages people 65-years of age to work from home or participate in telephonically or electronically from home in any business activity.

A copy of the Executive Order can be found here.

