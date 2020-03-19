Clovis to begin enforcing Department of Public Health guidelines

CLOVIS, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Clovis will begin enforcing the California Department of Public Health’s guidelines directing the closure of the following:

Gyms and health clubs

Amusement parks

Arcades

Laser tag

Trampoline parks

Bounce houses

Theaters

The City of Clovis says these actions are in line with the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the State of California and follow the actions of multiple cities across the country.

Enforcement will remain in effect until such time that the guidance from the State changes.

To view the order in its entirety click here.

