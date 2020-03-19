Clovis to begin enforcing Department of Public Health guidelines

Breaking News
Emergency order asks Fresno residents to ‘shelter in place’ (with many exceptions)

CLOVIS, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Clovis will begin enforcing the California Department of Public Health’s guidelines directing the closure of the following:

  • Gyms and health clubs
  • Amusement parks
  • Arcades
  • Laser tag
  • Trampoline parks
  • Bounce houses
  • Theaters

The City of Clovis says these actions are in line with the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the State of California and follow the actions of multiple cities across the country.

Enforcement will remain in effect until such time that the guidance from the State changes.

To view the order in its entirety click here.

