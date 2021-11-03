Children ages 5-11 start to receive COVID vaccine in Fresno after CDC approval

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – This week, the CDC approved emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11.

Health officials at one drive-thru clinic in Fresno saw a big turnout as parents rushed to get their kids vaccinated.

With a stress ball in hand and a smile behind her mask, 9-year-old Margaret Woodward, happily welcomed her shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I was a little nervous, but once I got it done, it really didn’t hurt at all and it kind of felt better,” says Margaret.

It was an important moment for Margaret and her mom, Errin, who waited in line so that her daughter could get her shot.

“I just went and grabbed her from school, came over here and got it done,” says Errin.

As the youngest of seven, Errin says she was eager to get her last child vaccinated, worried that her daughter could get COVID-19 again, after already having gone through a terrible experience.

“She was very, very sick and so the risk associated with the vaccine to me is far less than any risk of actually getting sick,” says Errin.

Dr. Kenny Banh with UCSF Fresno celebrating a significant moment now that another age group is eligible to get the vaccine.

“We opened up early this morning and started administering to children,” says Banh. “We had kids line up trying to get vaccinated before the school day started.”

With this new eligible group being approved to get the vaccine, Dr. Banh says it’s a big step towards reducing risks and achieving a sense of normalcy again.

“If we ever are going to get to the point where we can turn to live post-COVID-19, that’s more normal without masks or social distancing, I think this is the way we have to get there,” says Banh.

For Errin, knowing that her daughter is vaccinated gives her a sense of security. This means that she’ll no longer have to worry about taking her daughter to visit her 98-year-old great-grandma and for Margaret, it means she’ll be able to spend more time with her grandparents.

The drive-thru clinic is located at 550 E. Shaw Avenue will be administering shots to kids, 5-11, every day from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.