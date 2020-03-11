Changes, cancellations, and restrictions – how colleges are dealing with COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Colleges up and down the Central Valley are making changes in light of the novel coronavirus.

Students, staff, and faculty at Fresno State are receiving messages about what happens if Fresno County has more confirmed cases.

“The President as assembled an incident response team made up of campus leadership that is meeting on a regular basis to review protocols and procedures,” said Janell Morillo, Associate Vice President of Student Counseling and Wellness for Fresno State.

As of Tuesday, health officials say there is one confirmed case in Fresno County and more than 50 potential cases.

“We are working very tirelessly to make sure our protocols are in place and that we are ready in the event to move to the next level,” said Morillo.

The virus is having an immediate impact at Fresno Pacific University, prompting the cancellation of a trip by the symphonic band to Tacoma, Washington. The State of Washington has more coronavirus cases than any other state in the nation.

Fresno Pacific University is also making changes to a student trip abroad planned for May. The students were originally headed to Singapore and Malaysia.

Changes are also being made to the California Community College Basketball Championship on Mar. 13, which will be played at West Hills College in Lemoore. The championship games are being limited to teams and staff only. Fresno City College and College of the Sequoias are set to play in that championship.

