Champion boxer Jose Ramirez encourages ag workers to get COVID-19 vaccination

LOST HILLS, California (KSEE) – Boxer and Central Valley native, Jose Ramirez, teamed with Wonderful pistachios in Lost Hills to inspire ag workers in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

“I’ll be the first Mexican fighter to become the undisputable champion if I am successful, look, I’ll win. But we’re here today to mainly speak about COVID-19 and fighting COVID-19. We’re so close to taking things back to normal,” said Ramírez.

Ramirez is first-generation and grew up in the United States. He and his family worked in the ag industry and learned firsthand the importance of the job.

“They still continue to work in the agriculture industry. You know, when I was working in the fields as a younger boy, I really started understanding how important these jobs are and how tough they are and how important the employees are, and the workers are.”

“I know COVID-19 has affected us mentally as well as physically and emotionally and in many different ways. It’s hurt a lot of people so let’s work together as a team, as a whole as a family to support the people that we love, the businesses that we love, our communities that we love, by taking that vaccine.”

Ramirez is dedicating his upcoming fight on May 22nd to Central Valley farmworkers. If he wins, he will make history and become the first Mexican-American boxer to hold all four Welterweight world title belts.