FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Starting March 12, students and teachers in the state of California will no longer be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“Schools and childcare centers can also move from required masking to strongly recommended,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly.

It’s an announcement that many people like Caysie Swift, a parent, and employee of Exeter Unified School District, have been waiting months to hear.

“I feel like it’s about time,” Swift said.

However, it’s still unclear how many students will be able to go to class mask-free, as each county, district and school has the power to enforce its own rules.

“I’m hopeful that they will. However, I know the teacher’s union doesn’t want to drop the mandates, so I guess we’re going to find out who’s really in charge,” Swift said.

Clovis Unified School District released a statement saying, in part:

“Our students can now fully engage in valuable classroom learning and social development regardless of vaccination status, and we are pleased that the Governor did not wait any longer to take this important step forward.”

Fresno Unified School District also released a statement saying, in part:

“Fresno Unified is looking forward to indoor masking requirements ending after March 11th. The announcement was unclear as to how this update effects our staff, but we hope that this update will also apply to all staff in Fresno Unified.”

The announcement comes almost two years after the state first began shutting down schools because of the virus.

As the Omicron variant created a surge during the winter months, health officials say it appears the spread is slowing.

“Right now, things are looking better. In terms of the number of low cases we’re seeing, in terms of the number of hospitalizations, in terms of the test positivity rate…” said Dr. Nael Mhaissen from Valley Children’s Hospital.

Face coverings will still be required in high-transmission settings such as public transportation, healthcare settings, or homeless shelters.