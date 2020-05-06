Central Valley Meat Co. and Ruiz Foods both report new COVID-19 cases

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – More than 130 employees at the Central Valley Meat Co. in Hanford have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Kings County Supervisor Doug Verboon.

Verboon says that data is from the Kings County Department of Public Health – and shows that a total of 138 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Of that total number, the figures show 97 confirmed patients are from Kings County, 30 are from Tulare County, and 11 are from Fresno County.

Verboon adds that most who tested positive were asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, in Tulare County, the Department of Public Health says there are 107 positive cases of COVID-19 between employees at the two Ruiz Food plants.

Of the 107 cases confirmed, health officials say 85 are Tulare County residents and 22 are Fresno County residents.

