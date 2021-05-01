Central Unified hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a doctor prepares a dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela. Brazil’s health regulator rejected on Monday, April 19, 2021, a request from several states to import almost 30 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, citing safety concerns, prompting criticism from the Russian government. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — The effort to vaccinate young people, a key demographic to reach herd immunity continues.

On Saturday morning Central Unified students 16 and older were offered the Pfizer vaccine during a drive-thru vaccine event.

It was held at Central East High School in partnership with United Health Centers.

Parents had to go with their children if they were under 18.

One of those parents said she was grateful for the opportunity to get her daughter vaccinated so she can safely participate in high school events.

“We are just very thankful for the opportunity to be able to do this, you know it’s hard to find places around town to do it so I’m glad they opened it up to 16-year-olds and she is wanting to go to take advantage of going to the prom this year so the opportunity came at the perfect time,” said parent Michelle Soto.

The clinic will return on May 22 for second doses.