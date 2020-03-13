Central Unified announces five-week-long school closure

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Unified School District has announced a five-week closure of its schools amid a growing number of school closures due to ongoing concern over the coronavirus.

In a letter published online Friday, Superintendent Andrew Alvarado wrote that they will deep clean classrooms and facilities prior to the reopening of the school.

“Staff are asked not to give any new student assignments at this time. The district will continue to explore its potential plans for remote learning or enrichment.”

The district adds that while school facilities will be closed, children ages 1-18 will be able to pick up free breakfast and lunch from Monday to Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. from:

Biola-Pershing Elementary

Polk Elementary

Saroyan Elementary

Teague Elementary

Tilley Elementary

Central High School, East Campus

