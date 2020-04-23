Central San Joaquin Valley has now had more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19

The Central San Joaquin Valley on Thursday crossed the 1,000 cases mark of COVID-19.

The threshold was reached when Tulare County announced there were 12 new cases in the county. Health officials also announced that three more people had recovered in the county.

Here is what our area looks like in terms of COVID-19 cases:

Fresno County: 384 total cases, 132 recoveries, 7 deaths

Tulare County: 453 total cases, 69 recoveries, 25 deaths

Madera County: 36 total cases, 25 recoveries, 2 deaths

Merced County: 97 total cases, 57 recoveries, 3 deaths

Kings County: 32 total cases, 5 recoveries, 1 death

Mariposa County: 0 cases, 0 recoveries, 0 deaths

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

When we look at the total cases, here’s what we know about them:

Of the total cases, 101 were reported to be travel related, 520 were reported to be a result of close contact, 184 were reported to have been community spread, and 197 were unknown, under investigation, or listed as another exposure.

Of the 1,002 cases in the Central San Joaquin Valley, 288 have been reported to have recovered, and 38 have died.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.