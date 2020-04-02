CDCR: Employee at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla has COVID-19

CHOWCHILLA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla is confirmed to have coronavirus, according to the CDCR.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported the COVID-19 case in an update posted on its website Wednesday.
Corrections officials say a total of 27 employees are reported to have COVID-19. The department adds that staff information is self-reported.
