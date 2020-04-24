CDC adds six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six new COVID-19 symptoms on its website.

The new symptoms for the disease now include chills, new loss of taste or smell, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, according to the CDC.

The federal agency said it added the new symptoms as patients “have had a wide range of symptoms reported.”

A fever, cough and shortness of breath were the only COVID-19 symptoms listed before.

The symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the disease.

The CDC advised anyone experiencing any “emergency warning signs” for coronavirus like trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse or bluish lips or face to get immediate medical attention.

The agency added that the list is not all-inclusive and to consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

Other symptoms for COVID-19 could include diarrhea, skin rash, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The CDC recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

